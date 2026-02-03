Billy Bob Thornton Co-Wrote A Creepy Supernatural Thriller Directed By Sam Raimi

Director Sam Raimi is best known for his horror movies and his superhero movies. His latest film, "Send Help," is a wicked and fun horror comedy about office workers trapped on a deserted island, and it possesses all of the goop and violence that Raimi has become known for. The director's fans can easily see echoes of Raimi's famed "The Evil Dead" still lurking inside of it.

Raimi, however, is perfectly capable of more adult material and proved his directorial chops with his first grown-up drama, "A Simple Plan," released in 1998. "A Simple Plan" was a dour and cynical crime story about a small group of remote Minnesotans — including Bill Paxton, Bridget Fonda, and Billy Bob Thornton — who discover a suitcase full of cash in the woods. Having the cash in their presence, however, introduces paranoia and resentment, and it tears them all apart. It was nominated for two Academy Awards, including for Thornton's performance.

In 2000, Raimi made what might be his most underrated film, a Southern noir with a supernatural twist called "The Gift." It also marked an additional collaboration between Raimi and Billy Bob Thornton, who also co-wrote the screenplay. In "The Gift," Cate Blanchett plays a woman named Annie who is possessed of mild clairvoyant powers. The plot follows Annie after she has a vision of a local murder. The film's impressive cast also included Hilary Swank, Keanu Reeves, Katie Holmes, Greg Kinnear, Giovanni Ribisi, and J.K. Simmons.

Thornton does not appear in the movie, but it seems that "The Gift" was very dear to him. On Thornton's official website (handily archived in its early 2000s form), it is noted that Thornton wrote "The Gift" to be based on his mother's own psychic experiences.