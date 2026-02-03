Gwyneth Paltrow's Controversial Best Picture Oscar Winner Is A Streaming Hit On Netflix

Let's get this out of the way: "Shakespeare in Love," the 1998 Best Picture winner that's currently doing great streaming numbers on Netflix, is a very funny and charming movie that at the very least deserved a Best Original Screenplay nomination for the late Tom Stoppard's sparklingly witty, reference-packed dialogue. I do not, however, believe it deserved a Best Picture nomination in a year that gave us "Out of Sight," "The Truman Show," "Rushmore," "Bulworth," and "A Simple Plan." Really, of the five eventual nominees, only "The Thin Red Line" and "Saving Private Ryan" were worthy.

Initially, it didn't look like it was going to be much of a competition. When Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan" stormed into theaters in late July, the World War II epic stunned viewers with its brutally realistic Omaha Beach opening. It was hailed by many as one of the greatest war movies ever made, if not the greatest. Indeed, by the time awards season kicked into gear, there was a sense that the Academy could save everyone a lot of time and campaign money by simply giving "Saving Private Ryan" the Best Picture trophy ahead of time.

And yet there was something about "Shakespeare in Love," a well-directed, expertly cast romantic comedy about The Bard falling in love with the lead of his latest play, "Romeo & Juliet." Joseph Fiennes was solid as the legendary playwright, but the film belonged to Gwyneth Paltrow as the enchanting Viola. It was her first great lead performance, but she seemed destined to lose Best Actress to Cate Blanchett spellbinding work in "Elizabeth." Then Miramax studio head (and convicted sex offender) Harvey Weinstein orchestrated a pair of shocking upsets.