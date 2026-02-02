David Lynch Directed Only One Western, And It's Absolutely Fascinating

The French newspaper Le Figaro was founded way back in 1826, making it the oldest newspaper in France. It took the paper until 1978, however, to launch its own supplemental magazine, handily called Le Figaro Magazine. The outlet would go on to court controversy for its right-wing views and anti-immigration stance, and the fact that members of its editorial board belonged to a GRECE, a hard-right ethno-nationalist think-tank, at least prior to 1980.

Nevertheless, to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 1988, Le Figaro commissioned an ambitious and strange cultural arts experiment dubbed "The French as Seen by..." The magazine invited several filmmakers to make short films about the culture clash between France and their native countries. These shorts included "Pèlerinage à Agen" from Italy's Luigi Comencini, "Proust Contre la Déchéance" from Poland's Andrzej Wajda (director of "Ashes and Diamonds" and many other works), "Les Gaulois" from Germany's venerable Werner Herzog (director of gonzo movies like "Aguirre, The Wrath of God"), and "Le Dernier Mot" from France's own film school staple, Jean-Luc Godard.

Lastly, the project's U.S. representative was David Lynch, who wrote and directed the 26-minute film "The Cowboy and the Frenchman" starring Harry Dean Stanton as the Cowboy and Frederic Golchan as the Frenchman. The short is striking in that it can be considered Lynch's only Western, but it may also stand as one of the famed director's only straight-up comedies. Like much of Lynch's work, however, it is refreshingly off-center. The short also stars notable American character actors Jack Nance (the star of "Eraserhead"), Tracey Walter, and Michael Horse, who would go on to appear in Lynch's TV show "Twin Peaks."