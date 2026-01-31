Who Plays Obel Wochak In Star Trek: Starfleet Academy?

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episode 4 — "Vox in Excelsa."

Klingons are front and center in the wonderful "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," specifically season 1, episode 4, "Vox in Excelsa" (or, rather, what's left of the once-proud warriors). This particular "Star Trek" show takes place after the Burn, a major event in "Star Trek" history that hit the Klingons so hard that their very existence was left under severe threat. And while the Federation attempts to help its former enemies by providing them with a new home world, Klingon customs end up getting in the way. Indeed, since the planet of Faan Alpha hasn't been taken by force, the Klingons can't possibly accept it.

Fortunately, Chancellor Ake (Oscar winner Holly Hunter, who recently revealed to /Film's Jacob Hall why Ake always sits like that) and Klingon cadet Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané) have the keys to a solution: Together with Ake's ex, Klingon General Obel Wochak, the Federation stages a mock battle that Obel "wins" in order to formally conquer Faan Alpha.

Since Obel is Ake's old flame, and Ake herself is an ancient and powerful individual, the role of the Klingon general requires a very special presence. Fortunately, actor David Keeley does a great job with the part, creating a fresh Klingon character who I, for one, wouldn't mind seeing again.

