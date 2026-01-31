Catherine O'Hara Hated Saying A Memorable Home Alone Line To Macaulay Culkin
1990's "Home Alone" is a go-to Christmas classic that, every year, elicits a warm glow in us all. But shooting the movie came with its share of challenges. For Catherine O'Hara, one of her biggest personal struggles came while having to reprimand Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister in an early scene where the youngster is forced to sleep upstairs. According to the actress, she couldn't understand why her character was so mean in that moment, and claimed that chastising a young Culkin "killed" her.
After one of the most impressive comedic careers in film history, the legend that was Catherine O'Hara passed away in January 2026. She left behind an enviable legacy that begins with Canadian sketch show "SCTV" and stretches all the way to modern sitcom "Schitt's Creek" and Apple TV's "The Studio." But she also played what might just have been the quintessential '90s movie mom when she portrayed Kate McCallister in the first two "Home Alone" films, both of which remain two of the best Christmas movies of all time.
While both "Home Alone," and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" remain beloved by generations for their warm, comforting aura, filming them wasn't all fun and games — and not just because of Culkin's well-known issues with his notoriously overbearing father. O'Hara herself struggled while shooting the first movie, specifically when she had to respond to Kevin's line about hoping his family disappears by saying, "Then say it again, maybe it'll happen."
Catherine O'Hara hated being mean to Macaulay Culkin
On December 1, 2023, Macaulay Culkin — who incidentally has a great "Home Alone 3" pitch — was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Catherine O'Hara was present to deliver a speech in which she recalled working with the actor on "Home Alone" (via the Irish Star), referring to him as the "dearest thing." But she also revealed how she'd struggled with the scene in which Kate McCallister forces her son to sleep in the attic for misbehaving.
In the scene, Kevin tells his mother, "I don't want to see you again for the rest of my life, and I don't want to see anybody else, either," to which Kate replies, "I hope you don't mean that. You'd feel pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you didn't have a family." In her speech, O'Hara revealed that this whole exchange was a struggle for her:
"The scene where I had to drag him upstairs to sleep in the attic 'cause he'd misbehaved, he's mouthing off about the family and I say, 'Well, you'd be pretty sad if you woke up tomorrow morning and you had no family,' and he says, 'No, I wouldn't.' And I was supposed to say, 'Then say it again – maybe it'll happen.' I can't tell you how much that killed me."
The actress went on to recall how she "could not wrap [her] head around saying something so horrific to this beautiful child." At the time, however, O'Hara was yet to have children of her own, adding, "Of course, I was not yet a mother at the time and I had no idea the kind of things would come out of my own mouth with my own two sons."