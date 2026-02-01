Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters Was Inspired By A Monster Movie Masterpiece You Have To Watch

"KPop Demon Hunters" mixed all manner of influences to create its intoxicating style and tone. But while many fans will no doubt be familiar with the K-pop influences and even perhaps the K-drama references, they might not be as aware of how celebrated auteur Bong Joon Ho inspired the hugely-successful Netflix animated movie. In particular, the director's 2006 monster movie "The Host."

Even if you haven't seen it, there's little to no chance you haven't encountered "KPop Demon Hunters" in some form. The Netflix movie has permeated culture in a way that few movies ever will, becoming a cultural phenomenon that is very hard to escape, even if you might want to. Part of what made "KPop Demon Hunters" the defining movie of 2025 was the way in which co-writers and directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans blended an impressive array of inspirations to create something both new and exciting but also relatable and timely.

Those inspirations included the obvious, like K-pop itself, as well as Korean dramas and folklore. But it seems the Korean influences didn't stop there, as Kang — who was born in Seoul but grew up in Toronto — has spoken about how Director Bong's films have had a major impact on her work. That's not surprising given that we're talking about a hugely influential modern-day auteur who himself hails from Korea. But rather than Director Bong's Oscar-winning, record-breaking 2019 drama "Parasite," it seems Kang was specifically inspired by "The Host" when crafting "KPop Demon Hunters."