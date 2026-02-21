Margot Robbie's Underseen Period Drama Was Canceled Way Too Soon

I bet you didn't know that Margot Robbie starred in a TV drama set in the 1960s that, inexplicably, wasn't "Mad Men." The reason you're likely unaware of this is because the series, titled "Pan Am," was canceled by its network ABC after just one season and 14 episodes. So, what was the deal with "Pan Am," anyway?

Created by Jack Orman (a television veteran known for shows like "ER" and "JAG"), "Pan Am" is about the flight crews who worked on the now-shuttered but once famous Pan Am airline (which was very real), specifically ones who flew on a then-revolutionary plane known as the Clipper Majestic. (This particular named plane is fictional, but it represents planes like Boeing 707s and 747s that were fresh, new Jet Age inventions at the time.)

Robbie plays Laura Cameron, a fresh-faced Pan Am stewardess who works alongside her much more experienced older sister Kate (Kelli Garner). Flanked by colleagues like the crew's purser (who's in charge of the finances), Maggie Ryan (Christina Ricci), French stewardess Colette Valois (Karine Vanasse), and co-pilot Ted Vanderway (Michael Mosley), with whom Laura finds romance, Laura navigates the skies and her personal life across these 14 short episodes.

"Pan Am" was canceled due to low viewership, but Ricci, speaking to The AV Club in 2018, had a pretty good explanation. "It should not have been on network television. I think if that had been [on] a cable show or streaming, they would've been able to do so much more," she noted. "Making a show about that period of time and having to be so PC, it doesn't make sense, because there's no substance there." Ricci is likely correct, but by that point, the damage was done. Thankfully, Robbie landed on her feet ... in an Oscar-nominated movie.