Stranger Things' David Harbour Was Rejected As An X-Men Villain For A Ridiculous Reason

David Harbour's career was just starting to take off in 2009 when he found himself auditioning for a role in a hotly anticipated comic book movie. After three successful team outings, 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" movie franchise was pivoting to prequels as a means of exploring the lore of the mutant superheroes. Unsurprisingly, the first film out of the gate was "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," which was basically a preordained blockbuster with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as the most popular member of Professor Charles Xavier's team.

Though the other members of the X-Men were going to sit this movie out, Fox and director Gavin Hood were keen to introduce other fan favorites from the original long-running "X-Men" comic book series. One such character was Fred Dukes, who is best known by his nickname "The Blob." As in the comics, Dukes would be portrayed as a bloated bruiser of a man who's tough to defeat thanks to his remarkably thick, almost indestructible skin. And Hood thought Harbour would be perfect to strap on a fat suit and play this formidable supervillain.

When Harbour first met for the role, he decided to lighten the mood by pulling up his shirt, showing off his plump belly, and saying, "I got your Blob right here!" His joke apparently failed to amuse the studio and Hood.