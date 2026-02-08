Anora Star Mikey Madison Starred In A Hilarious TV Show That's A Hidden Gem On Hulu

At this point in her career, Mikey Madison, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2024 for "Anora," is a firmly established part of the entertainment industry's A-list. If you want to watch her entire body of work, though, you should hit rewind and check out her FX series "Better Things."

To call the series "hers," meaning Madison's, is a little bit misleading. The show, pioneered by actress, writer, and comedian Pamela Adlon, is loosely based on Adlon's real life as a single mother living and working in Los Angeles and stars Adlon as Samantha "Sam" Fox, who's raising three headstrong daughters all on her own. Her eldest, Maxine — who goes by Max — is played by Madison, and even though she and Sam butt heads almost constantly, Max is a pretty smart, good kid who ends up making her mom proud. Her younger sisters, Francesca — or Frankie, played by Hannah Allgood — and Duke (Olivia Edward), round out the core family, but the Foxes are supported by Sam's mom, Phyllis "Phil" Darby (Celia Imrie), who lives nearby and is a huge part of their lives.

Throughout "Better Things," the Fox family overcomes obstacles and hits milestones together, anchored by Sam's fierce love for her daughters. In an interview about the show coming to a close, which it did in 2022 after five seasons, Madison opened up about how playing Max Fox taught her to be a better performer.