Emilia Clarke's 2026 Spy Thriller Series With A 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch

"Game of Thrones" veteran Emilia Clarke is starring in a buzzy, fun new series on Peacock with a surprisingly serious premise — which is to say that you should check out her show "Ponies," a show that earned an incredible 96% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, at your earliest possible convenience.

Created by Susanna Fogel (known for co-writing Olivia Wilde's directorial debut "Booksmart" as well as the comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me") and David Iserson (who worked on shows like "Mad Men," "New Girl," and "Saturday Night Live"), "Ponies" is about two women who find themselves living in Moscow alongside their husbands, both of whom work for the CIA. Before long, the women find themselves swept up in some serious and even dangerous intrigue of their own, and as Twila Hasbeck (Haley Lu Richardson) and Beatrice "Bea" Grant (Clarke) try to navigate their surprising new careers, they end up forming a partnership to keep each other safe ... and an intense friendship comes naturally.

Buddy comedies starring two women aren't common enough for my liking, and "Ponies" isn't just a great way to right that industry wrong; it's a fun, engaging, and dynamic series bolstered by Clarke and Richardson's strengths as performers. Filmed in Budapest (as a stand-in for Moscow), "Ponies" requires some seriously deft balance when it comes to tone and performance, and Iserson (the sole credited showrunner) and his stars manage to pull this off beautifully. So what is "Ponies" about in a larger sense, and where have you seen Clarke, Richardson, and their fellow cast members before?