Wonder Man Brings In A Daredevil 2003 Star, But Not In The Way You'd Think

This article contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" season 1.

Marvel's "Wonder Man" series is a grounded character study that swaps multiversal mayhem for a more human story about chasing dreams. That said, when Marvel Cinematic Universe fans learned that Joe Pantoliano was part of the show's cast, they might've speculated that he would be reprising his role as Ben Urich from 2003's ill-fated "Daredevil" starring Ben Affleck. Instead, he portrays a fictionalized version of himself — a veteran actor with a history of throwing Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley) under the bus.

Pantoliano first appears in "Wonder Man" episode 2, where he hosts Slattery and Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) at his house. Williams and Slattery just need a quiet place to make a rehearsal tape. However, some awful career advice from Pantoliano leads to an argument that culminates in Williams dissing "Baby's Day Out" and storming out of the actor's mansion.

"Baby's Day Out" fans (myself included) might find the scene offensive, but it's easy to forgive Williams since the exchange leads to Pantoliano trying to worm his way into the diegetic "Wonder Man" movie. Those of you who have watched the series will know that Slattery and Williams dream of landing that project — but one of their would-be roles ultimately goes to Pantoliano instead.