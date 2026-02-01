A Divisive Superman Moment Defines The Character, According To Smallville Star Tom Welling

Few things stoke the fires of debate like asking someone how they feel about a divisive moment from Superman's on screen history. Just see what happens if you mention that time Henry Cavill's version of the Kryptonian snapped General Zod's (Michael Shannon) neck in "Man of Steel" around folks with opinions on such matters. Or casually bring up when Christopher Reeve's Kal-El informed the world's nations that he would be chucking all their nuclear weapons into Earth's sun and got essentially nothing in the way of angry pushback in "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace."

Then there was that time Superman taught a bully in a diner a lesson. No, not that truck driver (aka Ludlow, as played by Ian Tracey) who tried to pick a fight with Cavill's Clark Kent at the pub and restaurant where he was working in "Man of Steel," only for Clark to politely quit without taking the bait ... and discretely obliterate the guy's vehicle on his way out. I mean when Rocky (Pepper Martin), the truck driver in "Superman II," harassed Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) and assaulted Reeve's Man of Steel at a diner just as he's adjusting to life without his super-powers, only for a re-powered Clark to later return to the joint and give Rocky a taste of his own medicine.

As Tom Welling, who played a young Clark for 10 seasons on the series "Smallville," explained at a 2025 New York Comic Con panel, he actually sees this controversial turn of events as a definitive Superman moment (via Popverse). "The scene of him in the diner when he gives up his powers and gets beat up, and then goes back and beats up the jerk, that to me is, like, the Superman moment," to quote Welling directly.