I Was A Professional Movie Theater Projectionist For Six Years. Here Is Why Movie Presentation Is A Dying Art

From 2015 until 2021, I worked regularly as one of the projectionists at the New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, California. The New Beverly Cinema is a repertory cinema that is owned by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, and he has a large hand in constructing the theater's calendar of films. For the most part, the NewBev (as we called it) runs a different double bill every 48 hours, but it will sometimes have singularly long features running on their own. In addition, the NewBev shows one of Tarantino's movies (either as writer, director, or producer) every Friday at midnight. I encourage you to look up its current calendar.

Because Mr. Tarantino is a purist when it comes to film presentation (and an obsessive collector to boot), every single movie at the NewBev is presented on either 35mm or 16mm film. There is no digital projector in the booth. This means that a skilled cadre of projectionists must be carefully trained on the fineries of film projection.

Film projection is a very complex affair. There are a hundred details to remember with every single presentation. Films must be threaded through a projector in a very specific fashion and each print requires a specific lens. There is a lot of focus, lens shifting, and framing involved. And you need to have a basic understanding of the evolution of film stock types and how a print's age can affect its color and shrinkage.

Memorizing myriad details of film projection ensures that the audience gets an impeccable presentation with every single show. Sadly, with modern automated digital equipment, the fineries and knowledge of the physical projection equipment has fallen into ignorance. It's hard to present a film well when you don't work with the projector closely on a daily basis.