Fallout Season 2: One Fan-Favorite Actor Gets A Cameo In Episode 7

War ... war never changes. And neither do spoilers. This article discusses major plot points from "Fallout" season 2, episode 7.

Season 2 of "Fallout" doubles down on what made the show's first season one of the best video game adaptations to date. On top of employing stunning production design to bring its New Vegas setting to life, it features great visual storytelling, some first-rate practical effects (specifically the Deathclaw puppets), and continues to expand the franchise's larger universe (even unraveling mysteries that the "Fallout" video games have yet to deal with).

What this season has done differently, however, is dive more deeply into the story from the "Fallout" video games. Season 1's secret weapon was that it took place in the same world as the games, but it didn't draw from any specific game for its narrative. Season 2, on the other hand, has been all about building on the events of "Fallout: New Vegas," as evidenced by the many "New Vegas" characters that have shown up. Now, with its seventh and penultimate episode, season 2 has introduced one of the most important people from the "Fallout" games that has never been properly identified before — the President of the United States.

We meet him in the latest flashback involving Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), in which he teams up with Representative Welch (Martha Kelly) to prevent Cold Fusion from falling into the hands of Vault-Tec and the other mega-corporations hellbent on ending the world. Welch convinces Howard that the best person to help them, i.e. the only man honest enough and with enough power to do something for the good of everyone, is the President himself. And while we don't catch his name, we do see his face, and he's played by none other than "Fallout" legend Clancy Brown.