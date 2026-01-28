Fallout Season 2: One Fan-Favorite Actor Gets A Cameo In Episode 7
War ... war never changes. And neither do spoilers. This article discusses major plot points from "Fallout" season 2, episode 7.
Season 2 of "Fallout" doubles down on what made the show's first season one of the best video game adaptations to date. On top of employing stunning production design to bring its New Vegas setting to life, it features great visual storytelling, some first-rate practical effects (specifically the Deathclaw puppets), and continues to expand the franchise's larger universe (even unraveling mysteries that the "Fallout" video games have yet to deal with).
What this season has done differently, however, is dive more deeply into the story from the "Fallout" video games. Season 1's secret weapon was that it took place in the same world as the games, but it didn't draw from any specific game for its narrative. Season 2, on the other hand, has been all about building on the events of "Fallout: New Vegas," as evidenced by the many "New Vegas" characters that have shown up. Now, with its seventh and penultimate episode, season 2 has introduced one of the most important people from the "Fallout" games that has never been properly identified before — the President of the United States.
We meet him in the latest flashback involving Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), in which he teams up with Representative Welch (Martha Kelly) to prevent Cold Fusion from falling into the hands of Vault-Tec and the other mega-corporations hellbent on ending the world. Welch convinces Howard that the best person to help them, i.e. the only man honest enough and with enough power to do something for the good of everyone, is the President himself. And while we don't catch his name, we do see his face, and he's played by none other than "Fallout" legend Clancy Brown.
Clancy Brown's presidential role in Fallout, explained
Clancy Brown is a great addition to the "Fallout" TV series for several reasons, beginning with the fact that he was part of the very first "Fallout" video game. There, he voiced Rhombus, a paladin from the Brotherhood of Steel who was instrumental in the game's quest line (which requires the player to help determine the Brotherhood's future).
Now, we don't know much about this president fellow, but Brown's casting suggests he's probably not the honest, good-hearted man Cooper thinks he is. For one, Brown has both a history and a knack for playing villains, whether it's Sal Maroni in "The Penguin," Lex Luthor in multiple DC animated titles, or the menacing Harbinger in "John Wick: Chapter 4."
Assuming that Brown is playing the last U.S. President from before the bombs dropped, we can also safely assume that his character isn't trustworthy. Like most individuals in the "Fallout" universe, this particular politician was known to be shady and sinister. Thanks to the original video games, it's been established that, at some point, he joined the Enclave, which looks to serve as the ultimate big bad on the "Fallout" TV series. For now, it remains unclear how much he knew about the plan to end the world, but the games have already revealed that he went into hiding sometime before the apocalypse began.
Considering the Cold Fusion diode seen in the "Fallout" show's present was replicated by the Enclave, and is seemingly not the one Cooper gave to the President in the past, we can, at the least, say that Brown's character is somehow connected to everything that went horribly wrong. It appears greed and corruption, like war, never changes
The "Fallout" season 2 finale premieres February 3, 2026, on Prime Video.