Why Sylvester Stallone Got Booed While Promoting Rambo 3

Sylvester Stallone was still one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars in 1987, but he spent most of the year smarting from the embarrassing failure of "Over the Top." The Menahem Golan-directed film aspired to be the "Rocky" of professional arm wrestling, but failed to take into account that no one watches professional arm wrestling because it is dreadfully boring. While Stallone had weathered bombs before (most notably the misbegotten country music comedy "Rhinestone"), "Over the Top" was so relentlessly awful that it made him look foolish.

Stallone needed a sure thing, so he threw himself into "Rambo III." A sequel to "Rambo: First Blood Part II," the second-highest-grossing movie of 1985, seemed like a license to print money. And sending John Rambo to Afghanistan to rescue his mentor, Colonel Sam Trautman (Richard Crenna), who's been taken prisoner by the Russians after a clandestine military operation goes bad, sounded like a solid hook.

There was just one problem. The at-the-time Soviet Union was undergoing a political transformation thanks to the reformist leadership of Mikhail Gorbachev, and he was determined to get his nation's troops out of Afghanistan. This was obviously a wonderful development, but the timing couldn't have been worse for Stallone. "Rambo III" was released on May 25, 1988, only 10 days after the Soviet Union began its complete withdrawal from Afghanistan. While the world was breathing a sigh of relief, here came Stallone with a jingoistic, kill-the-Russkies action flick. The media was not pleased, which led to Stallone getting booed while promoting the film.