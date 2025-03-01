The Musical Comedy Flop That Pitted Sylvester Stallone Against Dolly Parton

In Bob Clark's 1984 film "Rhinestone," Dolly Parton plays a country singer named Jake who is utterly miserable singing at a sleazy New York nightclub called the Rhinestone. In a fit of pique — perhaps after reading a copy of "Pygmalion" — Jake posits that she can grab any random schnook off the street and transform them into a celebrated country music star within two weeks. The club owner, Freddie (Ron Leibman) takes that bet, saying that if Jake is successful, she'll be released from her long-term contract. If she loses, however, she'll be stuck at the Rhinestone for another five years.

Unfortunately for Jake, the random schnook she grabs is the mookish Italian cab driver Nick Martinelli, played by Sylvester Stallone. As anyone who has seen Stallone act could tell you, he is not known for his musical acumen, and even less for his association with country music. Within the context of the story, Nick is perfect for Jake's bet, as he is entirely mismatched for the country music world.

For audiences out in the real world, however, the prospect of watching Stallone singing — badly — is death. Anyone who has actually seen "Rhinestone" can tell you that Stallone isn't musically gifted, and his songs are absurd and horrible. Look up a clip of "Drinkenstein" sometime to understand what people are talking about. The fact that Dolly Parton and the other singers in the scene are pretending like Stallone is doing a great job merely proves that they are all Oscar-level performers. Parton has a love scene with Stallone later in the film. My gorge rises at it.

"Rhinestone" also had a troubled production, the stars hated each other, and it notoriously bombed. It made back only $21 million of its $28 million budget, was roundly panned, and went down in infamy as one of the worst films of the year.