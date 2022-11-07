Sylvester Stallone Says Rambo 4 Is His 'Best Action Film'

The timing couldn't be better for Sylvester Stallone to conduct a tell-all interview with The Hollywood Reporter reflecting on his career and offering insights into the personal bouts he's gone through. Stallone is in full promotional mode to hype his new starring role in Paramount+'s "Tulsa King" from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The Hollywood legend also has a reality show about his home life in the works. Still hustling after all these years, Stallone seems to have retained the same undying spirit he carried within him during the intense struggles and obstacles he endured and overcame to get "Rocky" made.

Moving from the classic underdog story that helped define the character pieces of the 1970s, Stallone moved into the Reagan era of the 1980s with a relatable, survivalist story about a forgotten Vietnam veteran by the name of John Rambo. Based on David Morrell's engrossing novel, "First Blood" went on to spawn four sequels, giving Stallone the envied position of starring in and developing successful films in two separate franchises.

The "Rocky" films aren't nearly as action oriented as the "Rambo" series, opting instead for more dramatically driven storylines that give way to an inevitable training montage that culminates in a knock-down, drag-out fight that Balboa always manages to somehow survive. The "Rocky" franchise operates on a different motor, which is understandably why Stallone thinks that one "Rambo" film in particular is the greatest action movie he's appeared in over his storied career.