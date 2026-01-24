An Epic 2025 Pirate Series Based On A '70s TV Show Is Streaming On Netflix

Netflix had some of the best TV shows of 2025, and it looks like 2026 will be similarly packed with unmissable series. January has already brought us Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson's must-watch mystery miniseries "His & Hers," and now we've got a swashbuckling adventure to add to the queue. "Sandokan," aka "Sandokan: The Pirate Prince," is a hit Italian series in which the titular pirate captain and his crew face off against the British Empire in 19th–century Southeast Asia.

The show comes courtesy of production company Lux Vide, which also produced the hit series "Medici" and "Leonardo." "Sandokan" aired in Italy in December 2025, but went worldwide on Netflix as of January 19, 2026, and has been successful thus far, charting in multiple countries. But "Sandokan" — directed by Jan Maria Michelini and Nicola Abbatangelo — isn't an entirely original show. It's based not only on Emilio Salgari's original Sandokan novels, but on a cult classic 1976 Italian TV adaptation, which had a big impact on Italian audiences at the time.

The 70s "Sandokan" series was an adaptation of Salgari's adventure novels, published in the late 19th and early 20th Century. It comprised six episodes, which were primarily based on the books "The Tigers of Mompracem" and "The Pirates of Malaya." The show was a hit. "Sadokan" became a cultural phenomenon in Italy, thanks in part to its grandiose production values, which were unusual for a show of its kind at the time.

In 2025, Italian network Rai 1 decided to revisit the material for a modern-day adaptation, which was similarly successful. Now, the show has hit Netflix, finally bringing Sandokan the pirate hero to a global audience.