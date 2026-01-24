Harrison Ford's Only Fantasy Movie Is A Hidden Gem Streaming On Peacock

"The Age of Adaline" revolves around Blake Lively's Adaline Bowman, who was born in 1908 but becomes stuck in an unaging, 29-year-old body as the result of a strange incident involving a car accident and a lighting strike prior to her 30th birthday. Jump ahead to 2015, and the apparently immortal Adaline (who is now going by a different name to hide her true identity) meets an interesting man called Ellis (Michiel Huisman) and his father, William (Harrison Ford). Without going into spoilers, let's just say that things get ... complicated from there.

Admittedly, "The Age of Adaline" might not make the cut when it comes to certain lists of the best Harrison Ford movies ever. Those who would like to see Ford in full sword-and-sorcery mode will be disappointed as well, because the fantasy elements of the film largely revolve around Adaline's mysterious condition. Still, the film is a rare opportunity to see Ford flex his soulful side, and his scenes with Lively are excellent. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Ford enthused about working with her:

"She's terrific in the part. As an actor to work with, she's fully prepared. She's patient, and ... she is Adaline. It helps that she's very welcoming, she's very generous with the other actors. I had a great time working with her."

"The Age of Adaline" is streaming on Peacock.