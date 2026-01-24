Harrison Ford's Only Fantasy Movie Is A Hidden Gem Streaming On Peacock
Harrison Ford is a guy who has done a lot of things across a lot of genres. We'll never get tired of watching his classic Han Solo moments in the "Star Wars" franchise, and in every "Indiana Jones" movie, he reminds us why he's one of the best in the action adventure game. However, there's one particular genre his career has largely eluded. Despite starring in serious dramas, action films, and sci-fi movies (and even pushing his boundaries with comedy in Apple TV's "Shrinking"), Ford isn't what one might call a fantasy film stalwart.
Still, his magnificent résumé does include one fantasy movie, which just so happens to be currently streaming on Peacock. Said movie is director Lee Toland Krieger's 2015 romantic fantasy drama "The Age of Adaline," which features Ford in a solid supporting role. The film, which stars Blake Lively as the titular ageless woman, is essential viewing for Harrison Ford completionists — and it doesn't hurt that "The Age of Adaline" tells a pretty interesting story as well.
The Age of Adaline is a fantasy, but Ford keeps things grounded
"The Age of Adaline" revolves around Blake Lively's Adaline Bowman, who was born in 1908 but becomes stuck in an unaging, 29-year-old body as the result of a strange incident involving a car accident and a lighting strike prior to her 30th birthday. Jump ahead to 2015, and the apparently immortal Adaline (who is now going by a different name to hide her true identity) meets an interesting man called Ellis (Michiel Huisman) and his father, William (Harrison Ford). Without going into spoilers, let's just say that things get ... complicated from there.
Admittedly, "The Age of Adaline" might not make the cut when it comes to certain lists of the best Harrison Ford movies ever. Those who would like to see Ford in full sword-and-sorcery mode will be disappointed as well, because the fantasy elements of the film largely revolve around Adaline's mysterious condition. Still, the film is a rare opportunity to see Ford flex his soulful side, and his scenes with Lively are excellent. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, Ford enthused about working with her:
"She's terrific in the part. As an actor to work with, she's fully prepared. She's patient, and ... she is Adaline. It helps that she's very welcoming, she's very generous with the other actors. I had a great time working with her."
"The Age of Adaline" is streaming on Peacock.