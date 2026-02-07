Yellowstone's Wilford Brimley Tribute Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In terms of modern Western storytelling, be it on the big screen or small screen, it's hard to find anything that has had a bigger impact than "Yellowstone." Created by Taylor Sheridan and starting life as an upper-tier cable channel series that nobody much cared about, it soon became one of the biggest shows on television, generating an entire universe of spin-offs. So, even getting mentioned on "Yellowstone" was by no means insignificant. As such, the series' Wilford Brimley tribute in season 3 was a big deal, even if it was, on the surface, a little confusing.

Brimley, star of "The Thing" and "Cocoon," passed away at the age of 85 in 2020. His career spanned decades and included many classic movies, not to mention a memorable series of commercials for people of a certain age relating to diabetes awareness. Then, just a couple of weeks after the actor's passing, the "Yellowstone" season 3 episode "Meaner Than Evil" aired, and it included a tribute to the actor that reads as follows:

"In loving memory of Wilford Brimley; A cowboy, an artist, and a damn good friend."

"Yellowstone" season 3 is the best-rated season of the show, making the tribute a little more special, in retrospect. But the confusion comes in because, rather notably, Brimley never appeared on the show. He also didn't consult on the series, nor did he have any clear, direct ties to any of the show's core cast members or Sheridan. It begs the question: Why was this tribute to the actor included in the episode at all?

Put plainly, Sheridan and everyone else behind "Yellowstone" clearly felt that Brimley, through his body of work, had earned that tribute. They simply wanted to pay their respects to a legendary actor, and understandably so.