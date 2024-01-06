Why Wilford Brimley's Yellowstone Connection Gets Misunderstood By Fans

In its third season, "Yellowstone" did something unusual: it included an in-memoriam title card for an actor who had never worked on the show. The star in question was Wilford Brimley, the former Western actor who appeared in touchstones of the genre like "True Grit," "Gore Vidal's Billy the Kid," "Lawman," and more. Though Brimley hadn't actually appeared on Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular Montana-set drama before he died in 2020, he still earned a farewell note within the show. "In loving memory of Wilford Brimley," a title card accompanying the penultimate episode of season 3 read, continuing: "A cowboy, an artist, and a damn good friend."

There don't seem to be any links between "Yellowstone" and Brimley, aside from the fact that the former clearly takes inspiration from classic Westerns like those the legendary actor starred in throughout the 20th century. Series star Kevin Costner never acted alongside Brimley and never appeared in any Sheridan-written projects, so it seems likely that this was as simple as a show of love from a fan of the actor's work. There is one connection between the two though: Brimley was born in Utah and reportedly lived there at least part-time until his death, and "Yellowstone" filmed its first three seasons in Utah before moving production to Montana.

Despite all this, fans of "Yellowstone" apparently continue to confuse Brimley for an actor who did appear in the show to this day. According to ScreenRant, viewers took to social media after the season 4 episode "Under a Blanket of Red," convinced that guest actor Barry Corbin was Brimley.