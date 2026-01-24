Martin Scorsese Produced An Underseen Emily Blunt Movie Perfect For Period Drama Fans

The chart-topping success of Netflix's "The Crown" proves that audiences are fascinated by the British monarchy. However, not every project about the Royal Family has enjoyed widespread success. This brings us to Jean-Marc Vallee's "The Young Victoria," an overlooked drama starring Emily Blunt as the eponymous Queen. The film was produced by Martin Scorsese, and it boasts an all-star cast that includes Paul Bettany, Rupert Friend, and Mark Strong.

As the title suggests, "The Young Victoria" follows Blunt's character during her rise to power and falling in love with Prince Albert (Friend). The script was penned by Julian Fellowes, a creator renowned for penning great period dramas about society's elites. If you like "Downtown Abbey," "Gosford Park," and likeminded titles, you should add this one to your watchlist.

Despite the involvement of Blunt, Scorsese, and Fellowes, "The Young Victoria" underperformed at the box office. Be that as it may, the movie earned good reviews, as evidenced by its 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Blunt's performance was widely praised by the critics, and costume designer Sandy Powell won an Academy Award for her contributions to the project. It's also the type of movie that might change some folks' perception of the Queen of Britain.