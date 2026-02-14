What Star Trek: Enterprise's Commander Shran Looks Like In Real Life

Commander Thy'lek Shran first appeared in the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "The Andorian Incident" (October 31, 2001), marking the moments when humans first encountered the Andorian people. Even non-Trekkies might be able to spot an Andorian, as they have bright blue skin, white hair, and two small antennae. On the original "Star Trek," Andorians were merely said to be diplomatically combative, but on "Enterprise," the showrunners expanded them into a strict, militant, but deeply principled people.

The plot of "The Andorian Incident" involved the Andorians infiltrating a distant Vulcan meditation temple, claiming that the Vulcans had hidden sophisticated spy equipment under it. When Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) visited the temple, he was unexpectedly taken hostage by a platoon of Andorian soldiers who were already hiding there. The Andorians were led by Commander Shran, an angry and aggressive figure who didn't believe Archer when he pleaded ignorance about a Vulcan spy station. By the end of the episode, however, Archer will unwittingly expose that the Vulcan retreat actually was a spy station, earning Shran's begrudging respect. Shran would appear in nine additional episodes of the series, eventually reaching the rank of General.

Shran was played by veteran actor and "Star Trek" semiregular Jeffrey Combs. By the airing of "Enterprise" in 2001, Combs was already immediately recognizable to Trekkies for playing multiple roles on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Over the course of 33 "Deep Space Nine" episodes, Combs played the villainous Vorta Weyoun, a major player in that show's extensive Dominion War story, as well as the duplicitous Ferengi Brunt. In one episode, Combs played a pervy alien named Tiron. In 2000, he played a sleazy alien fight hustler named Penk on "Star Trek: Voyager." For Combs, Shran was just another feather in his "Star Trek" cap.