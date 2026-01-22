Avatar: Fire & Ash's Costume Design Oscar Nomination Isn't Just Based On Digital Costumes

James Cameron has always been annoyed that people dismiss the "Avatar" movies as glorified animated films, but he's never more aggressively refuted this misguided notion than he has with the release of the franchise's third installment, "Avatar: Fire and Ash." There's a two-part "Avatar" documentary on Disney+ that goes into fascinating detail about the challenges of making the second film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," as well as featurettes on YouTube that show how different production departments help bring Pandora and its inhabitants to vibrant, tangible life.

And yet, despite Cameron's efforts, some people were still up in arms that "Avatar: Fire and Ash" earned an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design. Again, Cameron anticipated this, so if you're one of those fuming over an alleged "cartoon" getting a design nod, there's a five-minute featurette that shows off the meticulous level of physical craftsmanship that went into creating the attire of the Na'vi. It is well worth your time.

The creation of these costumes was overseen by Deborah L. Scott, who won an Academy Award 28 years ago for her historically accurate (and uncomfortable) work on Cameron's "Titanic," and it shows how her crew crafted over 2,000 items for the production. In the featurette, we see them doing old-school loom weaving, woodcarving, and leather working. For this film, Scott's team were thrilled to throw themselves into the colorful clothing of the Mangkwan (aka the Ash People). Varang (Oona Chaplin), the leader of this tribe, is particularly striking with her peacock-like headdress and intricate braids, which combine to make her appear alternately beautiful and fearsome. Like Pandora's other tribes, their look is dictated by their environment. It's stunning work, and it allows the film's visual effects team to make this moon feel startlingly real.