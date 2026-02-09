Angelina Jolie Made Her TV Debut With A Western Miniseries That's Hard To Watch Today

Just as TV history is strewn with a frankly alarming number of overlooked sitcoms (like Jennifer Lawrence's short-lived sitcom "The Bill Engvall Show"), so, too, is it littered with little-known Western series. Have you, for instance, heard of Steven Spielberg's star-studded Western miniseries "Into the West" (which is impossible to watch today)? How about "Nichols," the 1970s Western series that starred Margot Kidder? Didn't think so. Well, now you can add one more to that list with "True Women," a 1997 CBS show that featured a young Angelina Jolie in her TV debut.

"True Women" was based on Janice Woods Windle's 1993 novel of the same name, which, according to the author, was part of a trilogy of books that told "the vivid stories of the women in [her] family" that had been "passed down mother to daughter, grandmother to granddaughter, aunt to niece, and even father to daughter, for six generations." Director Karen Arthur brought those stories to the small screen in a show that essentially told a story that spanned five decades across just two long episodes.

The tales of Windle's ancestors play out in the tumultuous years between the post-Texas Revolution era through the Civil War and up to the emergence of the women's suffrage movement. The show focuses on three women — Sarah Ashby McClure (Dana Delany), Euphemia Ashby King (Annabeth Gish), and Georgia Lawshe Woods (Jolie) — and follows them through all manner of hardship, from violence at the hands of native tribes to the loss of husbands. And while this 19th century story of female strength and turmoil earned an Emmy nomination for its musical score, it otherwise went mostly overlooked. Today, it remains an obscure footnote in TV history but thankfully hasn't become lost media just yet. Still, finding "True Women" isn't easy.