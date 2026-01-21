All 25 James Bond Movies Have A New Streaming Home
Consider James Bond fans both shaken and stirred. At this point, the franchise has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the decades — be it the official end of Daniel Craig's run as the British superspy with "No Time to Die," the agonizingly long wait over who might be the next young star to take up the mantle, or the shocking news that Amazon had gained creative control of the Bond property from the Broccoli family. By now, 007 enthusiasts have seen it all. But that only makes this latest streaming news all the more remarkable.
Just as the fanbase had gotten used to the idea of Prime Video becoming the main hub for every James Bond film ever made, they've now been thrown another curveball. Netflix has announced that every mainline film, 25 total to date, is now heading over to the familiar confines of Netflix. That encompasses many of the most beloved iterations of the famously suave, card-playing, and womanizing secret agent, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and, of course, Craig. If this seems like an unusual move between two competitors, that's because it is. Deadline previously reported this deal back in December of last year, with Amazon's Head of Worldwide Distribution, Chris Ottinger, saying in a statement:
"When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon's plan was to continue licensing MGM's iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy. James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like 'Hunters,' among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we've built with Netflix."
Netflix is currently the new home for every James Bond movie
The biggest streamer around carrying one of the most popular ongoing IPs is likely to be a win-win for everyone. While James Bond will always be associated with the Broccoli family, who guided the franchise from its very inception, it's truly the dawn of a new streaming era when bigwigs like Netflix and Amazon are (temporarily) joining forces for a new distribution deal like this. Although this technically doesn't encompass every single film ever made (the non-Eon production of 1967's "Casino Royale" will always be the odd one out in this regard), Bond fans can't possibly be miffed about seeing their favorite movies now available in one handy place.
For the completionists out there, this new streaming deal includes the following 25 films in the franchise dating all the way back to the 1960s: "Dr. No," "From Russia with Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," You Only Live Twice," "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," "Diamonds Are Forever," "Live and Let Die," "The Man with the Golden Gun," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "Moonraker," "For Your Eyes Only," "Octopussy," "A View to a Kill," "The Living Daylights," "Licence to Kill," "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World Is Not Enough," "Die Another Day," "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time to Die." The nostalgic among us can spend hours and hours reliving the highlights (and lowlights) of the James Bond movies throughout the decades, even as we wait for more news on Denis Villeneuve's next Bond film and, of course, whichever leading man will eventually take over the reins.
Until then, every Bond movie will be streaming on Netflix.