A Steamy 2025 Horror Movie With A Wild Premise Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

The sea of "content" available on Netflix is a foreboding place through which to wade, but if all you want is a bit of raunch with a side of horror, the erotic thriller "Bone Lake" has you covered. The film is a fun and steamy excursion into horror that received solid reviews upon its initial release and is now available to watch on the king of the streamers.

Netflix has given us everything from critically-acclaimed dramas such as "Adolescence" to interminable sludge such as Kevin Hart's "Lift." The service has exposed global audiences to international cinema they otherwise might never have seen, while simultaneously seeming to devalue the concept of a movie altogether, with an endless flood of middling streaming flicks that seem to be doing impressions of actual movies. Now and then, it also gives us something unapologetically steamy to indulge in, such as the Netflix trilogy that IMDb users consider one of the worst of all time.

"Bone Lake" doesn't really fall into any of the categories, but there's no denying the sheer levels of lewdness on display here. The film was directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, whose first feature film, the ultra-stylish yet uneven "Fixation," arrived in 2022. In 2024, she directed the not-so-sweet domestic horror story "Spoonful of Sugar," which premiered on Shudder in 2024. "Bone Lake" came next, premiering at Fantastic Fest 2024 ahead of its wide release in October 2025. It's her best effort yet.