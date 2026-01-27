Roger Ebert Said This Stephen King Horror Movie Was Bad, But He Loved It Anyway

"Stephen King's 'Silver Bullet' is either the worst movie ever made from a Stephen King story, or the funniest," is how Roger Ebert opened his review for Dan Attias' 1985 film. Ebert treated this horror adaptation as a genre parody that took King's knack for small-town horror and turned it into something unintentionally hilarious. This might sound odd if you haven't seen "Silver Bullet," as King's novella — titled "Cycle of the Werewolf" — opens with a string of vicious murders and how the traumatized Marty Coslaw is shaped by these grisly events. How misguided does an adaptation have to be to turn such a somber throughline into laugh-out-loud comedy? Turns out, Attias' film was troubled from the word go, with Don Coscarelli quitting directorial duties after the producer ignored King's meticulous notes during production.

Behind-the-scenes conflicts aside, "Silver Bullet" is a baffling take on King's intriguing werewolf horror, as it plays into every monster movie cliché while ignoring narrative coherence. But that didn't stop Ebert from rating it a three out of four stars (!), as the film managed to make him laugh on several occasions:

"I know that a case can be made for how bad 'Silver Bullet' is. I agree. It's bad. But it's not routinely bad. It is bad in its own awesomely tasteless and bubble-brained way–so bad, I think every laugh was put in lovingly, by hand [...] If you are sick up to here of horror movies in general and Stephen King in particular, this is the movie for you. If you have impeccable taste and high artistic standards, why have you read this far in the first place?"

That does sound fair. The problems that plague "Silver Bullet" are obvious, but is it truly as funny as Ebert claims?