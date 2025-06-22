Stephen King's Creepy (And Underrated) Werewolf Movie Is Streaming For Free

The 1980s may have been the decade of the slasher flick, but fans of vampires and werewolves had plenty to enjoy, too — the classic creatures were having their biggest moment since the '30s and '40s heyday of Universal monster movies. Although bloodsuckers just about edged it in terms of quality and variety, there was some really good lycanthrope action around, most notably John Landis's "An American Werewolf in London" and Joe Dante's "The Howling." Elsewhere, you had Michael J. Fox's slam-dunking furball in "Teen Wolf;" Neil Jordan's dark take on Little Red Riding Hood in "The Company of Wolves;" and the Wolf Man teaming up with his old Universal buddies again in "The Monster Squad." Somewhat lost in the mix was "Silver Bullet," a creepy and underrated tale from the pen of Stephen King.

The author from Maine was just about everywhere in the mid-'80s. King was churning out novels, writing screenplays, directing movies ("Maximum Overdrive"), and appearing in front of the camera in wacky cameos and larger roles in films like "Creepshow." He had even become so successful that he was even turning out books under the pseudonym Richard Bachman to see how he'd fare without all the fame. 1983 was arguably peak Stephen King with the release of three film adaptations: "Cujo," "The Dead Zone," and "Christine;" and the publication of three books: "Christine" (John Carpenter was a fast worker), "Pet Sematary," and "Cycle of the Werewolf."

The latter is a slender illustrated volume that started out as an idea for a calendar. The gimmick was that each month would feature an image drawn by comic book artist Bernie Wrightson ("Swamp Thing") and a little vignette from King. The author wasn't happy with the size of the individual tales and decided to expand it into a novella including Wrightson's drawings. "Cycle of the Werewolf" wasn't particularly successful, but King was so hot at that point that he could have sold the movie rights for his grocery list. He adapted the screenplay himself and "Silver Bullet" was the result, with Dan Attias making the leap from directing "Miami Vice" on TV to helm his only feature film to date. It could have been very different, however; Attias replaced Don Coscarelli, the man who brought us the "Phantasm" franchise and "The Beastmaster." His experience might have helped, but let's take a look at what we got instead — a film that's now streaming for free on ad-based platforms such as Pluto TV and Hoopla.