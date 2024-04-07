The Correct Order To Watch The Phantasm Franchise

Don Coscarelli perhaps does not get enough credit for crafting one of horror's most enduring franchises with "Phantasm." Dating back to the sleeper hit from 1979 that introduced audiences to Angus Scrimm's The Tall Man, the series pressed on for five films that premiered periodically all the way through 2016. Coscarelli directed the first four entries personally before handing the reins over to David Hartman for "Ravager" (which, for now at least, is the final entry in the series). A segment in "V/H/S/99" even paid homage to "Phantasm." Not many franchises can say they got to five movies across nearly four decades.

But what of those who have never taken the plunge into this delightfully strange universe? What of those genre fans who are interested in seeing what Coscarelli dedicated so much of his life to? We're here to make it easy for you to do just that by providing the correct viewing order for the "Phantasm" movies, as well as some suggestions on how best to go about watching them. Let's get into it.