A Horror Legend Quit Silver Bullet When The Producer Ignored Stephen King's Notes

Stephen King's body of literary work is astounding. While most adaptations of his literature enjoy widespread popularity (with a few evoking middling or downright unsatisfactory results), some end up flying under the radar despite being otherwise worthwhile. Dan Attias' "Silver Bullet," which is based on King's horror novella "Cycle of the Werewolf," suffered a similar fate: although generally enjoyable (it even made our rundown of the best Stephen King horror movies to watch during Halloween), this adaptation doesn't do justice to its source material at all and takes a stiff, uninspired approach to a tale about werewolf terrorizing a small town and how it affects the young protagonist, Marty Coslaw.

King was intimately involved with "Silver Bullet" once he was brought on board to supervise the first draft of the screenplay, but the film's failure to capture this conventional yet competently woven horror story doesn't solely rest on him, of course. There were changes made to the script time and again — a rather healthy and necessary aspect of any creative endeavor — but there was a severe lack of creative direction when deciding what worked best and what didn't. Most of the film's better aspects were shaped by ad-libbed lines spoken by Gary Busey's Uncle Red, which King rallied for until they made final cut, but other issues cropped up in terms of disagreements over monster design changes and narrative direction. Producer Dino de Laurentiis was often at the center of these artistic disagreements, as he did not always heed King's inputs or agree with the writers who endeavored to bring this tale to life.

In order for us to understand why the project struggled from the get-go, let us look into director Don Coscarelli's experience with "Silver Bullet," as he was initially hired to write and direct the adaptation by de Laurentiis himself, but chose to leave after witnessing something completely baffling. Coscarelli, who is best known for helming the "Phantasm" franchise (in which the first entry attained cult classic status and is a banger, for all intents and purposes), detailed this experience in his book "True Indie: Life and Death in Filmmaking," which is an immensely enjoyable read that strips the romanticism surrounding indie filmmaking and gets straight to its passionate, arduous core.