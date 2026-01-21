Cyclops Gave X-Men '97 Animators One Of Their Biggest Challenges In The First Episode

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fans of the X-Men will be able to tell you all about the curious physics of Cyclops' optic blasts. Although they look like bright red lasers, Cyclops' blasts are actually a focused beam of concussive force. They don't burn things, but they can punch a hole through a wall. The X-Man could, with the right control, merely knock over a foe, but he could also blast open a mountain. Cyclops' optic blasts are constantly pouring forth from his eyes, and can only be blocked by his eyelids or by a lens made of the fictional ruby-quartz mineral. All of Cyclops' glasses and visors are equipped with this mineral.

In terms of his personality, Cyclops is a lot less complicated. He is one of the leaders of the X-Men, usually taking command when the mutant army goes into combat. He is resolute, vaguely noble, and generally heroic. Sadly, "has good leadership skills" isn't much of a personality in the comic book world. Back in the 1990s, some X-Men fans would mock Cyclops for being something of a stuffed shirt. He was a boring character who lacked the edge of Wolverine, or the cool powers of Storm. He was too stable, too boring.

The makers of the 2024 revival series "X-Men '97," however, wanted to undo any stigma or mockery that had previously been attached to Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase) by transforming him into something of a badass. As seen in the first episode of "X-Men '97," Cyclops uses his powers as a way to slow his descent after falling from a plane. FX Lead Designer and FX Supervisor Chris Graf spoke about the challenges of animating that scene in James Fields' new book "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series."