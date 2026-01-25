Why Luc Besson's Dracula Made Two Major Changes To Bram Stoker's Story

Vampires have been in for quite some time, as stories about the undead make for layered metaphors. The overwhelming popularity of "Sinners" and "Nosferatu" points toward the untapped potential of the vampire mythos, which can still accommodate varied interpretations. Love has been an essential component of gothic horror in prominent vampire stories, including "Bram Stoker's Dracula," Francis Ford Coppola's hypnotic, audacious 1992 adaptation of the titular classic. Coppola's Dracula (brought to life by the brilliant Gary Oldman) is both sympathetic and repulsive, driven primarily by his centuries-spanning love for one woman. A similar approach has been adapted by Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element"), whose "Dracula" leans more towards period romance than a horror tale steeped in moral corruption or xenophobia.

Per SFX Magazine's January 2026 issue, Besson made two key changes in "Dracula" to differentiate his adaptation from Bram Stoker's 1897 source material. For starters, this story doesn't accommodate Abraham Van Helsing, the iconic polymath/vampire hunter who aids Jonathan Harker and his allies in vanquishing Dracula in the novel. Speaking to SFX, Besson explained that he wished to invert traditional assumptions about science and religion by introducing a new character (played by Christoph Waltz, who simply goes by "Priest") who fulfills Van Helsing's function:

"I was not trying to portray Van Helsing, so why call him Van Helsing? [...] What was interesting is that you have science and religion. Religion is supposed to be a proposition. Science is something we know. I really wanted to reverse that. The priest is very sure of himself and basically knows everything when science is lost. I wanted to play that exchange of knowledge."

Apart from this character inversion, Besson also did away with Dracula's three Brides, as he wanted to underline the idea of an immortal creature loving one person across centuries.