HBO Max Is Streaming A Forgotten Adam Driver Sci-Fi Movie That Deserves A Second Look

"65" is a movie that tempts you with the promise of watching Adam Driver shoot dinosaurs for an hour and a half. Once it has you ensnared, however, it keeps you engaged with ... well, Adam Driver shooting dinosaurs for an hour and a half. In fact, "65" depicts Adam Driver bringing on the extinction of the dinos. Beyond that, there's not much to this sci-fi actioner, but that's sort of the point. The movie is now streaming on HBO Max and is a fun little outing for those looking for no more than something that does exactly what it says on the tin.

"65" debuted back in 2023 and had a kind of cool premise that flips the usual space-exploration-gone-wrong narrative on its head. The film follows a pilot played by Driver who sets off on a space expedition only to become stranded on an alien planet after his ship is pelted by asteroids. That alien planet is Earth, 65 million years ago.

That's pretty much all the setup this film needs. The rest just plays out exactly how you might imagine an Adam Driver vs. Dinos actioner to play out. There's plenty of cool sequences and spectacle, as well as a serviceable emotional core that adds to the stakes of the whole thing. "65" wasn't exactly met with widespread critical praise upon its debut, but it's more than worth a stream and might even have been unfairly dismissed upon its original release.