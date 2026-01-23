Roger Ebert Compared Andy Kaufman's Sci-Fi Box Office Bomb To 'A Cold Potato Pancake'

Allan Arkush's 1981 sci-fi comedy "Heartbeeps" is one of the weirdest movies you might ever see. The film takes place at an unspecified future date when artificially intelligent humanoid robots have become common among the nation's rich. In a baffling piece of casting, comedian Andy Kaufman plays ValCom-17485, a valet robot who has been sent back to the robot factory for repairs. While waiting in a warehouse, he strikes up a conversation with AquaCom-89045 (Bernadette Peters), a companion robot who was built specifically to carry on small talk at poolside parties. The two robots speak in a mechanical, halting fashion, and look artificial. Peters and Kaufman were outfitted with complex, shining facial prosthetics to make them stiff and plasticine. The makeup was so impressive, "Heartbeeps" was nominated for the very first Best Makeup Oscar. It lost to Rick Baker's work in "An American Werewolf in London." Fair.

While conversing, ValCom and AquaCom decide that they have fallen in love, and decide to blow the joint. They steal a van and set out into the world. They take with them a puppet-like robot named Catskil-55602 (Jack Carter), and build a "child" out of spare parts they find in the van. They name the baby robot Philco. Philco's vocal noises were provided by, of all people, Jerry Garcia. As rogue robots, ValCom and AquaCom are pursued by a police robot named Crimebuster (Ron Gans).

Everyone hated "Heartbeeps." It's a weird, terrible movie. The sci-fi conceits are not explored in favor of cheap robot jokes and weird robotic slapstick, but the humor also isn't funny. It's grating and shrill and, even at only 78 minutes, interminable. Based on six reviews, "Heartbeeps" has an unenviable 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On "Sneak Previews," Roger Ebert compared "Heartbeeps" to a cold potato pancake.