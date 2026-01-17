Dragon Ball: What Happened To Launch?

There are few TV shows — live-action or animated — with the kind of cultural impact that "Dragon Ball" has. No matter how legendary its reputation, trust us when we say this classic anime is somehow even better than its legacy would suggest. How many authors can say they created a title that's become synonymous with an entire medium? Well, Akira Toriyama could. "Dragon Ball" and "Dragon Ball Z" are virtually interchangeable with anime as a whole. It's one of the first shows to come to mind when you think of anime, similar to "Pokémon." Meanwhile, its protagonist Son Goku has been the archetypal anime protagonist for 40 years, inspiring dozens upon dozens of other anime characters with spiky hair over the decades.

"Dragon Ball" is a global institution. It turned millions of kids into anime fans around the world, and the franchise even helped save Toonami. What's more, this is the anime that brought tens of thousands of people together on the streets of Mexico just to watch a cartoon fight in a public square.

As iconic as the franchise is, and as high quality as it still is, "Dragon Ball" is also a bit of a miracle. Toriyama famously did not plan to turn his manga into what it became, as it started as a gag comedy-heavy story before becoming a sci-fi, martial arts action epic. The late, great author often pivoted from his plans, retconned his own work, or even outright forgot about characters and plots. This leads to several threads seemingly disappearing out of nowhere.

One of these is the character of Launch, which was a big part of the early days of "Dragon Ball" but is nowhere to be found in "Dragon Ball Z." Let's dig into this mystery.