A Cult '90s Sci-Fi Comedy About Evil Toys Should Get A Remake

Nostalgia is still big business in 2026, and while that usually means an unending series of cash grabs on the part of Hollywood studios, it can also make for some thrilling returns to celebrated franchises. 1998's "Small Soldiers" might not fit the definition of a beloved property, but Joe Dante's action comedy has all the '90s charm and characteristic Dante quirk you could want. It's also oddly relevant to our modern age and had the potential to be more than it ultimately was upon its debut. As such, while it's great that we're finally getting "Gremlins 3" (even if it is missing the most important part of the original films), "Small Soldiers" is just as, if not more, worthy of a revisit.

In 2025, both Edgar Wright's "The Running Man" remake and the thoughtless sequel "Tron: Ares" flopped spectacularly at the box office, suggesting that just because a certain IP was popular in the 1980s, that doesn't mean audiences of today are excited by or even familiar with it. What's more, given the typical 20-30 year nostalgia cycle, 1980s-mania is clearly waning as a fondness for the 1990s and early 2000s culture emerges. With that in mind, Dante's mostly forgotten late-'90s action comedy is perfectly placed for a remake.

Sure, "Small Soldiers" wasn't exactly a mega-hit in 1998, but that's part of the reason it deserves a remake in the 2020s. If you're going to continue desperately repackaging hits of yesteryear, why not give an unfairly dismissed movie another chance, too? "Small Soldiers" is that movie. What's more, its themes are strikingly relevant to our current moment, in which an AI garbage future looms (much to Joe Russo's delight).