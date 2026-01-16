Idris Elba's Binge-Worthy Apple TV Thriller Series Deserves More Fans
Apple TV released some great shows in 2025, and the streaming service is going off the rails (in a good way) to kickstart the new year. Season 2 of the Idris Elba-starring action series "Hijack" has finally been released, and this one sees his Sam Nelson character out to save the day on a German subway train. (So, it might genuinely go off the rails.)
If you're unfamiliar with "Hijack," let me break it down quickly. The first season follows Elba's protagonist — a business negotiator by day — as he finds himself on a flight that gets, well, hijacked by some bad people. Nelson isn't a soldier, cop, or assassin, but he takes it upon himself to overthrow the hijackers and ensure the flight lands safely. Sam is an everyman hero, but Elba brings the right amount of turbulence to the table, finding the perfect balance between being relatable and larger-than-life. In fact, some of Elba's best performances are in action flicks and thrillers, so you know a show with this premise is going to suit his sensibilities.
"Highjack" season 1 is highly bingeable, with the entire story taking place over the course of a seven-hour flight. The twists and turns are so nonsensically brilliant that it's difficult to resist pressing play on the next episode — then, before you know it, the entire season is over, leaving you with that feeling of wanting more. Unfortunately, season 2 isn't bingeable quite yet as it only just started and episodes air weekly. However, it's shaping up to be a one-way ride to Awesomeville.
All aboard Hijack season 2
Apple TV is becoming a premier destination for action-packed thrills. With "Hijack" and must-see series like "The Last Frontier," the streamer has delivered two recent shows that are unabashedly pulpy and undeniably exhilarating. What's more, "Hijack" season 2 wears its pulpiness on its sleeve like a badge of honor, though it treats the material with enough tautness and seriousness to make viewers suspend their disbelief.
After successfully stopping a plane hijacking in the last outing, Sam Nelson is determined to find the villain who masterminded the incident in season 2. Unfortunately, there is one little issue that interferes with his mission: being stuck on a locomotive that's wired with explosives. Can our hero save the day? Only time will tell.
"Hijack" is highly recommended to viewers who like "Die Hard" and "Speed." There is plenty of action, sure, but it revolves around a character who finds himself in situations that force him to think. Go check it out and make sure season 2 is a success, as there needs to be a third installment about automobiles since planes and trains have already been ticked off the list.
New episodes of "Hijack" premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV.