Idris Elba's Binge-Worthy Apple TV Thriller Series Deserves More Fans

Apple TV released some great shows in 2025, and the streaming service is going off the rails (in a good way) to kickstart the new year. Season 2 of the Idris Elba-starring action series "Hijack" has finally been released, and this one sees his Sam Nelson character out to save the day on a German subway train. (So, it might genuinely go off the rails.)

If you're unfamiliar with "Hijack," let me break it down quickly. The first season follows Elba's protagonist — a business negotiator by day — as he finds himself on a flight that gets, well, hijacked by some bad people. Nelson isn't a soldier, cop, or assassin, but he takes it upon himself to overthrow the hijackers and ensure the flight lands safely. Sam is an everyman hero, but Elba brings the right amount of turbulence to the table, finding the perfect balance between being relatable and larger-than-life. In fact, some of Elba's best performances are in action flicks and thrillers, so you know a show with this premise is going to suit his sensibilities.

"Highjack" season 1 is highly bingeable, with the entire story taking place over the course of a seven-hour flight. The twists and turns are so nonsensically brilliant that it's difficult to resist pressing play on the next episode — then, before you know it, the entire season is over, leaving you with that feeling of wanting more. Unfortunately, season 2 isn't bingeable quite yet as it only just started and episodes air weekly. However, it's shaping up to be a one-way ride to Awesomeville.