28 Years Later: The Bone Temple's Grossest Scene Will Test The Stomachs Of Even The Most Hardened Horror Fans

This article contains spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

When Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his demented gang of "Jimmys" turned up in the bonkers ending of "28 Years Later," there was a heavy implication that poor young Spike (Alfie Williams) had just gone from the frying pan into the fire. Of course, both he and we didn't have too much to go on as to the extent of the Jimmys depravity. They seemed to be nomadic, violent raiders in a post-apocalyptic landscape, of course, but we've seen dozens of such groups throughout numerous zombie films as well as things like the "Mad Max" movies. Initially, the biggest hint toward the gang's psychology was the way they styled themselves after former UK media personality and sex pest Jimmy Savile. So, while they were certainly immoral, it wasn't immediately clear from Danny Boyle's movie how low they could go.

Nia DaCosta's "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" answers that question and then some. In fact, it does so right from the first scene, as Spike is forced to undergo the Jimmys' initiation ritual of choosing another member (referred to as a "finger" of Jimmy's "fist") to fight to the death in order to take their place. This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to brutality, however, as we're shown the full extent of the JImmys' "charity" when the gang descends upon a group of folks taking shelter in an isolated farm. This prolonged sequence involves the Jimmys torturing and killing most of their victims via skinning them alive, which is a level of gore that even fans of the series might not be prepared for. It's a brilliantly effective and necessary scene, one which serves the film in a myriad of ways.