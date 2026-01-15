Jennifer Lawrence Joined Star Trek Legend Anton Yelchin For An Underrated Drama

Anton Yelchin is best known for playing Pavel Chekov in the Kelvin Timeline "Star Trek" movies. But his 2011 romantic drama "Like Crazy" is easily one of the best and most overlooked gems in the late actor's filmography. Yelchin, who passed away at the age of 27 in 2016, starred in the film opposite Felicity Jones and both gave great performances. But if that's not enough to tempt the uninitiated, perhaps a pre-"Hunger Games" Jennifer Lawrence might do the trick?

Yelchin's earliest projects included the Stephen King flop "Hearts in Atlantis." But the young actor soon went on to better things, appearing in films alongside Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman all before he was even a teen. He continued to see success in his teenage and young adult years, landing lead roles in 2006's "Alpha Dog" and 2007's "Charlie Bartlett." Of course, his biggest break came when the Soviet Union-born, California-raised actor landed the part of Pavel Chekov in J. J. Abrams' "Star Trek" reboot film in 2009. He reprised the role in two sequels, 2013's "Star Trek Into Darkness" and 2016's "Star Trek Beyond," but between those first two movies, he found time for a charming little romantic drama made on a shoestring budget.

"Like Crazy" saw Yelchin star as Jacob Helm, an American student who falls for Jones' British exchange student Anna Gardner, only for the pair to grow apart due to their long-distance relationship. Lawrence, who recently gave a career-best performance in "Die My Love," co-starred as Samantha, Jacob's girlfriend. Despite positive reviews, "Like Crazy" failed to make much of an impression when it debuted, which is a shame because it's a heartfelt drama more than worthy of a watch — and not only because Yelchin, Jones, and Lawrence deliver great performances.