Anton Yelchin's Earliest Starring Roles Included A Stephen King Flop

Scott Hicks' 2001 supernatural drama "Hearts in Atlantis" should have been a big hit. Based on a novel by Stephen King, the movie blended the author's bent for 1950s and 1960s nostalgia with his knack for mysterious fantasy. Told in flashback, "Hearts" tells the story of a 12-year-old named Bobby (played by eventual "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin) who is largely neglected by his self-absorbed mother (Hope Davis) and who spends his idle summer days with his two best friends, Carol (Meeka Boorem) and Sully (Will Rothhaar). To make ends meet, Bobby's mom takes on a lodger named Ted Brautigan (Anthony Hopkins) and Bobby soon learns that Ted has some kind of psychic power. He can read minds, and make objects float.

Ted explains calmly to Bobby that he has to keep the powers secret, as he is being pursued by people he calls "Low Men." Unusually, Ted's superpowers aren't the center of the film's plot, as it becomes more a coming-of-age tale for Bobby, and how Ted becomes something of an ersatz father figure. Ted helps Bobby deal with a local bully (a common fixture in Stephen King stories) and even uses his powers to heal Carol's shoulder after she injured it in a fall.

The tone of "Hearts in Atlantis" is dreamy and sweet, and lacks a lot of the bleak menace of King's usual horror fare. It more resembles "Stand By Me" than "Firestarter." The film was made for a modest $31 million, and made only $30.9 million at the box office. Thanks to Hollywood accounting, those numbers point to a massive loss. It also didn't receive overwhelmingly positive reviews, earning a 49% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 137 reviews). Some critics felt the film was too moody.

It wasn't an auspicious start for the young Anton Yelchin.