Zootopia 2's Ending Has An Indiana Jones Easter Egg You Probably Missed

This article contains spoilers for "Zootopia 2."

Jared Bush's and Byron Howard's 2025 animated film "Zootopia 2" has already been more successful than one might've predicted. Worldwide, it's already made almost $1.66 billion, making it the second highest-grossing film of its year behind only the Chinese animated epic "Ne Zha 2." That figure also currently makes it the 12th highest-grossing film of all time, having already beaten "The Avengers." And even when counting only its domestic grosses, "Zootopia 2" is the third highest-grossing film of 2025.

The film's success may be due to its cute animal designs, as its lead characters — the fox Nick (Jason Bateman) and the bunny Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) — are fuzzy and adorable. Part of the film's success may also be attributable to its universal themes of racism and prejudice. The "Zootopia" movies take place in the title city, a multi-species metropolis that uses high-tech environmental controls to ensure any and all animals will be able to access their natural biomes while living inside its walls. But while Zootopia is a utopia, there are still lingering prejudices that must be overcome. "Zootopia 2" is explicitly about redlining. It seems there was a scheme during Zootopia's planning phases years ago to push reptiles out of the city and build mammal shopping centers in their old neighborhoods.

The main reptile character of "Zootopia 2" is Gary, a snake played by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. Quan, of course, rose to fame back in 1984 when he starred in Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" when he was only 13. The makers of "Zootopia 2," wanting to pay homage to Quan's appearance in "Temple," cleverly inserted some snake characters that resembled Quan's and Harrison Ford's characters from that film. It's one Easter egg of many.