Disney's New Star Wars Land Changes Are Cool — But They Represent A Remarkable Failure

Disney has officially given "Star Wars" and theme park fans something new to argue about.

IGN is reporting that Disneyland's version of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park land (or Star Wars Land, as everyone actually calls it) will shift its timeline on April 29, 2026, by bringing in characters from the original trilogy. (The Disney World version will remain as-is, for now.) That means Kylo Run will no longer menace the land's street, with Darth Vader set to take his place. And while Rey will still be at the center of the Rise of the Resistance attraction, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo will be the marquee meet-and-greets.

Most fans will think this is cool. And that's okay! It is cool. Getting to "meet" your favorite sci-fi heroes in a theme park land this immersive is a unique and powerful experience when done right, as I recently learned at the Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. Disney Parks likes to put on a great show, and it's hard to imagine anything less than stellar talent will be hired to portray those characters and give guests something to remember. It's going to be neat. When I visit, I will happily pester Han for a selfie.

But other fans will likely have two conflicting thoughts in their head at the same time. This is cool, but isn't this also ... the Disney Parks' head honchos essentially admitting that the original mission of Galaxy's Edge was a complete and total failure and throwing up their hands and giving up any attempt to make the area the truly immersive, in-canon, essential chapter of the saga they originally pitched it as?

Yes. Does it matter? Kind of. Maybe. Not really. But also yes.