The Pitt Season 2: What Dr. Collins' Absence Tells Us About The Show's Future

Tracey Ifeachor's Dr. Collins left "The Pitt" before season 2 commenced, and viewers shouldn't expect to see her return any time soon. In fact, fans of the show should brace themselves for saying goodbye to other characters who are in a similar position to Collins as the seasons progress.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Pitt" producer John Wells explained that Collins was written out of the series as she was in her final year as a resident at a teaching hospital. In the real world, it's common practice for doctors to move on to new pastures after their educational stints come to an end, so Collins' departure is merely another example of "The Pitt" being dedicated to accuracy. As Wells explained:

"Not to scare any of the other cast members, but people don't stay at these hospitals forever. They're going to roll off, and that will be part of the evolution of the show. We're not committed to doing a year every season as we go on, but we can't say that we're going to be true to the medicine and teaching hospitals and maintain the same cast for the entire time."

This means that the show will introduce fresh faces every season while familiar ones will likely disappear quietly. However, while some goodbyes might be sad for fans, the show's creators believe that a revolving door of newcomers has storytelling benefits.