Apple TV Needs To Turn This Slow Horses Connected Story Into A Movie

Apple TV's "Slow Horses" is based on the Slough House novel series from author Mick Herron. What some fans might not know, however, is that Herron has also written several other novels set in the same universe. 2015's "Nobody Walks" is one example, and provides the perfect opportunity for Apple to give us the first movie set in the on-screen version of the "Slow Horses"-verse.

There are many things that make "Slow Horses" so good but one aspect fans surely appreciate is the fact that Apple TV has committed to an intense shooting schedule that means the company can rack up seasons ahead of their debut. Season 5 and 6, for instance, were shot back to back, which means viewers shouldn't have to wait long for the latter to arrive. But even with such a consistent schedule, fans are always going to want more. "Slow Horses" is, after all, the best spy show on TV and if we can't get more of the show proper, Apple could at least give us a spin-off or two.

In 2025, we got the next best thing when Apple delivered Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson's must-watch series "Down Cemetery Road." Like "Slow Horses," the show was based on a book series by Herron. But as good as it was, it didn't quite meet the standard of "Slow Horses" (even if season 5's tonal shift wasn't the series' finest hour). Luckily, Herron has plenty of other books that would make for fine "Slow Horses" spin-offs. "Nobody Walks" in particular provides the perfect source material for a movie set in the universe of the Apple TV show.