Kathleen Kennedy Made Steven Spielberg A Better Director By Yelling At Him For Being A Jerk

The Steven Spielberg that we know and revere today wouldn't exist without Kathleen Kennedy. For over 30 years, she served as a producer on most of his directorial efforts and the many, many hit movies he backed through his Amblin banner, starting with "Poltergeist" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in 1982 and continuing on to "The BFG" in 2016. I probably don't need to explain to you why she stopped around that time, either, given that everyone and their pet cactus appears to have an opinion on Kennedy's time overseeing "Star Wars" and other mega-properties as the head of Lucasfilm after Disney bought the company in 2012.

It's easy for everyday folks to underappreciate Kennedy, though, what with a movie producer being cinema's most confusing job and Steven Spielberg being, you know, Steven frickin' Spielberg. The man himself, however, knows better than that. As he recalled to The Hollywood Reporter while he was promoting "The Post" in 2017 (stick that film's title in your pocket; we'll circle back to it later), Kennedy began as his secretary in 1978. Having come to really trust her by the time they made "E.T." together a few years later, he listened when she took him to task for his unbecoming behavior during that production.

"Basically, I was a little bit of a hothead, impatient, and I would be hard on my crew — loving to my cast but tough on my crew," he explained. So, 15 days into shooting on the now-classic sci-fi flick, Kennedy gave Spielberg "the bollocking of [his] life" in his office, telling him matter-of-factly that his "impatience" and "sharpness" toward the movie's crew was "unacceptable" behavior. "[That] was a big shift in my life. I became mindful because somebody I trusted and respected had called me out," he added.