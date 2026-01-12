Jason Momoa's Underrated 2010s Crime Thriller Series Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

Before he became one of the biggest stars in the world, Jason Momoa was trying to parlay his "Game of Thrones" success into a long-lasting career. During that time, he starred opposite Martin Henderson in moody crime drama series "The Red Road." Sadly, the SundanceTV show didn't get the attention it deserved at the time, but it's just waiting to be reappraised over on Netflix.

Ever since he broke out by playing ​​Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones," Momoa has been unstoppable. He was easily the best "Fast and Furious" villain and made Warner Bros. a heck of a lot of money with "Aquaman," which remains the highest-grossing DCEU movie (shame about the sequel, though). But the man also has plenty of overlooked and underseen projects just waiting to be discovered by fans. Momoa's directorial debut, for example, is a forgotten crime thriller that's streaming for free. Then, there's "The Red Road," a similarly overlooked drama that aired on SundanceTV from 2014 to 2015.

You might already have an idea of what happened here. SundanceTV isn't exactly the king of the streamers, and nobody really acknowledged "The Red Road" during its all too brief run. Of course, in the streaming age, nothing is ever truly finished. Platforms churn up forgotten gems all the time, and now fans of Momoa's neglected drama series can check out the show on Netflix.