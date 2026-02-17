How Glenn Close Was Cast As A Bearded Pirate In Steven Spielberg's Fantasy Movie Hook
The making of "Hook" was not a happy experience for Steven Spielberg. He's stated on several occasions that he doesn't like the movie, and that he could feel it slipping away from him on set due to the soundstage-bound look of the production. His worst fears were confirmed when he attended a test screening of "Hook" in Texas, which went so poorly he left the theater after 40 minutes and fell asleep in the back of his limousine. The film went on to gross $300 million worldwide against a reported $70 million budget, so it wasn't a flop, but Spielberg has never come around on it. During an interview on "Kermode and Mayo's Film Review," he said, "I still don't like that movie. I'm hoping someday I'll see it again and perhaps like some of it."
While Spielberg was having a miserable time, it seems like stars Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman were thoroughly enjoying themselves. Julia Roberts proved problematic for Spielberg, but he did manage to find some casting fun by bringing Glenn Close onboard the Jolly Roger to play a pirate — and all he had to do was ask! Close was thrilled to play along.
It would be the stealthiest of cameos, with Close donning a beard and chest hair to completely mask her identity. The disguise worked, because when I saw the film during its initial theatrical release in 1991, I had no idea this panicky rogue was one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors. Sadly, things don't go well for her character.
Even the crew was fooled by Close's Hook makeup
In the film, Dustin Hoffman's Captain Hook is obnoxiously pleased with himself in having found a way to bring his arch-nemesis back to Neverland, but he still holds a grudge against one member of his crew who had the temerity to bet against Hook succeeding in his plan. This is Glenn Close's pirate, who, per Hook, "made a boo-boo." Just when it looks like Close is about to walk the plank, they pile her into a chest, slam it shut, and drop scorpions in through an opening on the lid.
In a recent interview on The Today Show, Close confirmed that this was the easiest of asks. Per the eight-time Oscar-nominated actor (who still has yet to win), "Spielberg said, 'Do you want to be a pirate?' I said, 'Sure.'" They put Close in makeup, and it was convincing enough that people on set didn't know it was her. "I mean, the script girl tried to hit on me," said Close.
Close wasn't the only familiar face to get in on the "Hook" cameo fun. Phil Collins turns up as an inspector investigating the disappearance of the Banning children; the late David Crosby plays a pirate who takes a loose floorboard to the family jewels; producer Frank Marshall's buddy Jimmy Buffett is a pirate who steals Peter's shoes; "Rocky" franchise legend Tony Burton also plays a pirate; and though you can't see their faces, Carrie Fisher and George Lucas are the pixie-dust-sprinkled couple kissing on the bridge.
This only reinforces my belief that "Hook" is a needlessly busy movie. John Williams' score and the solid first act (anchored by the great Maggie Smith) set the stage for something special, but it all goes haywire once Peter gets to Neverland.