How Glenn Close Was Cast As A Bearded Pirate In Steven Spielberg's Fantasy Movie Hook

The making of "Hook" was not a happy experience for Steven Spielberg. He's stated on several occasions that he doesn't like the movie, and that he could feel it slipping away from him on set due to the soundstage-bound look of the production. His worst fears were confirmed when he attended a test screening of "Hook" in Texas, which went so poorly he left the theater after 40 minutes and fell asleep in the back of his limousine. The film went on to gross $300 million worldwide against a reported $70 million budget, so it wasn't a flop, but Spielberg has never come around on it. During an interview on "Kermode and Mayo's Film Review," he said, "I still don't like that movie. I'm hoping someday I'll see it again and perhaps like some of it."

While Spielberg was having a miserable time, it seems like stars Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman were thoroughly enjoying themselves. Julia Roberts proved problematic for Spielberg, but he did manage to find some casting fun by bringing Glenn Close onboard the Jolly Roger to play a pirate — and all he had to do was ask! Close was thrilled to play along.

It would be the stealthiest of cameos, with Close donning a beard and chest hair to completely mask her identity. The disguise worked, because when I saw the film during its initial theatrical release in 1991, I had no idea this panicky rogue was one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors. Sadly, things don't go well for her character.