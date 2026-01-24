Slow Horses Cleverly Referenced Gary Oldman's Two Best Movie Performances

"Slow Horses" would be a good show even without Gary Oldman. But with him it's a modern day classic. Of course, the actor is no stranger to starring in such celebrated fare, and the show even alludes to his esteemed filmography with two lines that directly reference his performances in both "Darkest Hour" and the "Dark Knight" trilogy.

"Slow Horses" is the best spy show on TV, and a big part of its appeal is Oldman's lead performance as Jackson Lamb. This jaded slob of a sleuth heads up Slough House, a dumping ground for MI5's burnout spies, all of whom have made some sort of blunder during their time in the service. While this gang of misfits resent having to spend their time in a dilapidated central London office block, Lamb relishes the job, mostly due to the fact the higher-ups leave him alone and he can berate his underlings with impunity.

That simple set up has led to some of the best TV moments of the last decade, with Oldman similarly relishing every acerbic, sardonic line delivery. His quick, witty, and often vulgar insults are at once hilarious and deeply offensive, such as when he told his team that bringing them up to speed on their current operation was like "trying to explain Norway to a dog." But Lamb's most memorable lines aren't all insults. At one point he borrowed from the great Winston Churchill. At least, he borrowed from himself as Churchill in 2017's "Darkest Hour" — and that wasn't the only time the "Slow Horses" writers referenced the actor's other work.