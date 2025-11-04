Slow Horses Season 5 Homages Gary Oldman's Dark Knight Co-Star Heath Ledger

"How about a magic trick?" That memorable line is just one of many spoken by Heath Ledger's Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight," a movie full of similar quotes which came to dominate the zeitgeist in the years after Christopher Nolan's modern comic book classic debuted. This one has a particularly sharp punch line, however, as it involves the villain slamming some poor goon's head into a pencil and making it "disappear." Now, Ledger's "Dark Knight" co-star, Gary Oldman, has seemingly paid homage to the late actor and his Joker performance in the Apple TV series "Slow Horses."

More than 15 years later, "The Dark Knight" is somehow better than you remember it. What is essentially Nolan's superhero version of "Heat" remains the gold standard for big screen comic book adaptations, debuting the same year the inaugural Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, "Iron Man," arrived (and changed Hollywood forever). After almost two decades and 37 movies, however, the MCU is still yet to produce anything like Nolan's seminal effort, which is just one example of the film's enduring appeal (and perhaps a hint as to why the MCU has been struggling lately).

It seems the "Slow Horses" writers are still thinking about "The Dark Knight," too. At least, it sure looks that way based on the season 5 episode, "Incommunicado." In the episode, Aimee-Ffion Edwards' Shirley Dander escapes from a fight with an assassin and meets Oldman's Jackson Lamb and Christopher Chung's Roddy Ho at a restaurant. When Ho asks why he has to write things down while Dander is allowed to speak, it prompts a curt response from the typically acerbic Lamb. "Because she sticks to the salient points, whereas when you talk, I wanna stick a pencil in my eye and head-butt the table," says Oldman's cynical spy.